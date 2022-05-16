Residents in the area were evacuated as the wall behind their homes on Castle Rise was reported to have a large bulge, making it unstable.

Jamie Wallace, Stone masonry and conservation specialist said: “Saxum Stonemasons were booked in for some repair work to the adjacent garden wall at 1 Garden Cottages, Castle Banks. It was whilst working in Castle Rise I was able to observe an unrelated structural problem in the wall behind 2 Garden Cottages, Castle Banks.”

Whilst carrying out work to the adjacent garden wall on the week beginning May 9, James and his team noticed the issues with the wall behind the cottages.

James said: “From working in Castle Rise I was able to observe a large bulge in the adjacent wall behind 2 Garden Cottages much more clearly.

"I immediately reported my concerns to the occupant in the house under the rear retaining wall, as I was concerned for her safety. The occupant called on her relatives who reported this to the council and mentioned to me that she had also been concerned by this for some time.”

On Friday (May 13 afternoon), council officers - including building control - met with partner agencies to consider the measures needed to stabilise the wall.

In a statement, Lewes District Council said: “Following this meeting we instructed a specialist contractor to put supports in place that will help prevent any further movement.

“With this work completed we will undertake further assessments to fully establish the integrity of the structure.

“We continue to offer full support to residents in the area, including accommodation, and will provide regular updates to all those affected by these developments.”

James and his team said a localised pressure point perhaps caused by a leaking pipe, drain or saturated soil has lead to the deformation of the historic wall above the furthest house in Castle Rise.

James said: “It seems clear to me that the bulge first of all needs supporting with scaffolding before this area can be rebuilt without the pressure of the soil, water or unstable materials behind.

"From some of the gardens it could be seen that flints are becoming loose and falling out in places where the mortar has eroded around them. Re-pointing with lime mortar would prevent any further loss of historic materials whilst also ensuring that the wall is safe for nearby residents.”