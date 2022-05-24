The audio-visual trail allows people to step back in time 750 years to find out more about the Battle of Lewes – an event that laid the foundations for parliamentary democracy.

The trail navigates Landport Bottom, where the battle was fought on 14 May, 1264.

As they stroll around the site, walkers will be able to watch six short films on their phones, accessed via QR codes or NFC tags.

Each unique film, produced by The Company and incorporating experts and reenactors, tells the story of the battle from a different perspective.

Local actor Mark Williams – best known for playing Arthur Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise – narrates the films, discussing the fighting and the politics that went with it.

The history of the battle is well-researched and continues to be celebrated in Lewes today.

On 14 May 1264, two armies clashed on the hills above Lewes town. At stake was King Henry III’s right to rule without taking advice from his subjects.

Mayor Councillor Shirley-Anne Sains opens the Battle of Lewes Walking Trail

The rebel army, led by Simon de Montfort, fought and won the battle against the King’s army, and de Montfort effectively took control of the country’s government.

A special ceremony took place at Landport Bottom last week to mark the opening of the trail, with Mayor of Lewes, Cllr Shirley-Anne Sains, cutting the ribbon.

The trail has also been supported by Lewes Town Council, The Chalk Cliff Trust and The Battlefields Trust.

John Freeman, from The Battlefields Trust, said: “This was a major step forward towards parliamentary democracy. Not many battles can say they altered something as large as parliamentary democracy. The trail takes in some key parts of the Downs and has some lovely views of the National Park.”

National Park Ranger Jan Knowlson said: “This project was a great collaboration between the Lewes Town Council, Chalk Cliff Trust, The Battlefields Trust, The Company and ourselves.