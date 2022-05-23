People in Mount Cottages near Lewes Castle were told to vacate their homes on Friday (May 13) after a a wall behind Castle Rise was reported to have a large bulge, making it unstable.

Building control officers from Lewes District Council have been carrying out daily checks on the stability of the wall, in addition to the electronic monitoring equipment it had already put in place.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Lewes District Council said: “We continue to support and liaise regularly with the residents who have homes close to the wall.

“The work to install scaffolding supports (pictured) is well underway and will continue over the next week.

“We continue to liaise closely with partner agencies to resolve the situation as quickly and as safely as possible.”

The bulge was noticed by Saxum Stonemasons workers, whilst they were carrying out work to the adjacent garden wall on the week beginning May 9.

Saxum Stonemasons said a localised pressure point perhaps caused by a leaking pipe, drain or saturated soil has lead to the deformation of the historic wall.

Jamie Wallace, a stone masonry and conservation specialist, said: “It seems clear to me that the bulge first of all needs supporting with scaffolding before this area can be rebuilt without the pressure of the soil, water or unstable materials behind.”