The Railway pub at Station Approach, Battle, is holding a Santa Express event in its garden where families can enjoy a magical evening and children can meet Father Christmas in his grotto in support of a good cause.

The pub is raising funds for Children With Cancer UK. Laura Savell, from The Railway, explained: “Local girl Tilly has been battling acute lymphatic leukemia since she was 6 and is now 9, her dad has praised our chosen charity for the support they have given not only Tilly, but the whole family.

“We want to raise as much money as possible for this wonderful charity so they are able to continue supporting families like Tilly’s. The owners of the pub have two daughters who went to school with Tilly.

"The theme of the Santa Express is all about making memories and taking photos enroute to visit Santa in his grotto, with platforms to stop and take a selfie and of course to decorate your gingerbread.

Railway pub at Battle has magical Christmas event in aid of children's charity

Different music and sounds will be playing throughout the garden to fit in with the scene, along with lights & visuals.

“A small menu will be offered outside including roasted rosemary salt chestnuts or you can book a table and eat from our Christmas menu inside by our fireplace.

"The event opens its doors to the public from December 1 and will run every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday until Christmas eve. Doors open from 4 pm till 8 pm, and we will have a small Christmas market with us on December 17. People can book tickets online at www,the railwaybattle.co.uk.”

The Railway pub at Battle has a magical Christmas display in its garden