3. Christmas at Cowdray 2022, December 1 until 31

This is an enchanting, outdoor, festive light trail that begins in the Cowdray woods and ends by Cowdray Ruins this Christmas. Plus this year you can also meet Father Christmas at Santa’s Grotto at The Walled Garden on selected dates. Tickets for the grotto have to be pre-booked and cannot be bought on the day. Pre-booked tickets work out cheaper than buying on the day for the trail. For tickets and more information, visit www.cowdray.co.uk/events/christmas-at-cowdray-2022-light-up-trails

Photo: contrib