1. Christmas in Sussex
Lots of tings to do this Christmas.
2. StreamLights at Bluebell Railway, November 10 until January 8
Take an evening ride on a cosy steam train through the Sussex countryside near Haywards Heath and enjoy a spectacular light show as you travel. Photo by Casey Photography
3. Christmas at Cowdray 2022, December 1 until 31
This is an enchanting, outdoor, festive light trail that begins in the Cowdray woods and ends by Cowdray Ruins this Christmas. Plus this year you can also meet Father Christmas at Santa’s Grotto at The Walled Garden on selected dates. Tickets for the grotto have to be pre-booked and cannot be bought on the day.
Pre-booked tickets work out cheaper than buying on the day for the trail.
4. Magic of Christmas at Fishers Farm, Wisborough Green,
The Festive Fishers ticket includes Santa’s Grotto admission including gingerbread decorating and magical reindeer food, a gift from The North Pole Toy Store, an allocated theatre seat for the Christmas Show "A Tale of a Christmas Calamity" in The Barn Theatre, and all-day access to Fishers Farm Park 10am-5pm.
