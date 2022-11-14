Battle Remembrance Sunday in pictures
Battle paid tribute to its fallen on Sunday when a remembrance service took place in the town.
By Andy Hemsley
37 minutes ago
Service veterans were joined by Scouts and other youth organisations for a parade down the High Street to St Mary’s Church where a service took place. Standards were presented and wreaths laid at the memorial in the churchyard. Attending the service was the Battle Mayor and local students.
Pictures by Justin Lycett.
