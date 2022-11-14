Edit Account-Sign Out
Battle Remembrance Sunday in pictures

Battle paid tribute to its fallen on Sunday when a remembrance service took place in the town.

By Andy Hemsley
37 minutes ago

Service veterans were joined by Scouts and other youth organisations for a parade down the High Street to St Mary’s Church where a service took place. Standards were presented and wreaths laid at the memorial in the churchyard. Attending the service was the Battle Mayor and local students.

Pictures by Justin Lycett.

1. Remembrance Sunday in Battle on November 13 2022. 85 year old Alan Hayward.

Photo: JL

2. Remembrance Sunday in Battle on November 13 2022.

Photo: JL

3. Remembrance Sunday in Battle on November 13 2022.

Photo: JL

4. Remembrance Sunday in Battle on November 13 2022.

Photo: JL

