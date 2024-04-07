BBC Antiques Road Trip star is special guest at Sussex community arts event

The esteemed antiques expert and television personality lent his support to the Antiques and Vintage Collectibles event at The Compound, 161 Bexhill Road.

Hosted by Simon Turner, the event offered a unique opportunity for enthusiasts to explore an extensive collection of treasures.

James Braxton brought over four decades of experience in the antiques world to the event. Best known for his appearances on Antiques Road Trip and Bargain Hunt, Braxton's expertise and passion for vintage collectibles brought a unique depth to the experience of those attending.

All proceeds raised from the event will go to supporting further creative classes at The Compound.

A spokesperson for W.Ave Arts said: “This initiative highlights our commitment to nurturing the arts and providing enriching educational opportunities within our community.

James Braxton said: “The Compound is a fabulous initiative. It is a shared space, where artists can come together and the sort of thing Hastings needs.”

he added: “My boys came to Hastings eight years ago and started the Brewing Brothers, in Queens Road and now at The Courtyard. Hastings has been very kind to them and I am sure it will be very kind to the Compound.

Organiser Simon Turner said: “The event is to showcase the Compound and all the things we do here. We are holding adults and children’s events where you can come and learn at classes.”

Hastings and St Leonards features strongly in a debut work of fiction being launched by James this month called Barty - A Tale Of A Stolen Bronze. He describes it as an amalgam of Lovejoy, PG Wodehouse and a young Dickens.

Have you read? Cute seal poses for pictures on Sussex beach

1 . Arts, Antiques and Vintage Collectibles event at The Compound, Bexhill Road, St Leonards on April 6 2024. James Braxton checking out some of the items for sale. Arts, Antiques and Vintage Collectibles event at The Compound, Bexhill Road, St Leonards on April 6 2024. James Braxton checking out some of the items for sale. Photo: JL

2 . Arts, Antiques and Vintage Collectibles event at The Compound, Bexhill Road, St Leonards on April 6 2024. Arts, Antiques and Vintage Collectibles event at The Compound, Bexhill Road, St Leonards on April 6 2024. Photo: JL

3 . Arts, Antiques and Vintage Collectibles event at The Compound, Bexhill Road, St Leonards on April 6 2024. James Braxton checking out some of the items for sale. Arts, Antiques and Vintage Collectibles event at The Compound, Bexhill Road, St Leonards on April 6 2024. James Braxton checking out some of the items for sale. Photo: JL

4 . Arts, Antiques and Vintage Collectibles event at The Compound, Bexhill Road, St Leonards on April 6 2024. Arts, Antiques and Vintage Collectibles event at The Compound, Bexhill Road, St Leonards on April 6 2024. Photo: JL