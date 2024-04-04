In pictures: Sussex Tractor Run raises funds for children's charity

It was organised by The South Eastern Vintage Agricultural Club, and raised thousands of pounds for Chailey Heritage Foundation, based in Mid Sussex.

Chailey Heritage is a charity that provides education, care and transition services to children and young adults with complex physical disabilities. Their mission is to give disabled children and young adults every opportunity to pursue their fullest potential.

The circular route started from Plumpton College driving across the South Downs, heading to Woodingdean, Lewes, Cooksbridge and then back to Plumpton.

Chailey Heritage Foundation was delighted to be chosen as the charity partner for the event. Volunteers and staff collected more than £1,700 from people watching the run, with significantly more to come from the organisers.

There is also a JustGiving page if people still wish to donate. You can find it here

Will Folkes, Director of Specialist services at Chailey, said all money raised will go to Patchwork Farm. This is an on-site therapeutic farm, specially designed to allow the young people at Chailey a unique, hands-on, multi-sensory experience with many different animals.

Will said: "Patchwork Farm is truly a special farm. It’s designed to allow the young people to interact with animals in ways that would not have been possible elsewhere. Besides the fun element, those interactions have helped many young people at Chailey with their communication, movement, coordination, concentration and overall emotional wellbeing. It’s amazing to watch the positive impact it can have on the lives of young people here.

“Visits to Patchwork Farm are also available to other schools and the wider community. Watching the smiles on some of our children's faces as they interact with the animals is magical."

