BBC Antiques Road Trip star to appear at Hastings arts event

The esteemed antiques expert and television personality, will be at the Arts, Antiques and Vintage Collectibles event at The Compound, 161 Bexhill Road, on Saturday April 6.

Hosted by Simon Turner, the event offers a unique opportunity for enthusiasts to explore an extensive collection of treasures.

James Braxton brings over four decades of experience in the antiques world to the event. Best known for his appearances on "Antiques Road Trip" and "Bargain Hunt," Braxton's expertise and passion for vintage collectibles will undoubtedly add a unique depth to the experience of those attending.

The event starts at 8.30am with an entry fee of £1. All proceeds will go to supporting further creative classes at The Compound.

A spokesperson for W.Ave Arts said: “This initiative highlights our commitment to nurturing the arts and providing enriching educational opportunities within our community. Please be advised that there is no parking available on-site.

"We encourage guests to consider environmentally friendly transportation options such as cycling, walking, or using public transport. The Compound is easily accessible by bus and train, promoting a community-oriented approach to event attendance. Don't miss this exceptional chance to meet James Braxton in person, delve into the world of antiques and vintage collectibles, and support a great cause. Join us for a day filled with exploration, education, and inspiration."

For more information about the event and details on how to participate, please contact [email protected] All details can be found on W.Ave Arts Bexhill Facebook page and W.Ave Arts Eventbrite.

The Compound is also holding a Plant Sale on Saturday March 23, from 10am – 4pm. On offer will be climbers, bedding plants annuals, perennials, hedging, topiary and succulents.

1 . James Braxton with John Cooper Clarke, who featured in an episode of Antiques Road Trip James Braxton with John Cooper Clarke, who featured in an episode of Antiques Road Trip Photo: supplied

2 . Arts and Antiques event Arts and Antiques event at The Compound Photo: supplied

3 . Plant Sale Plant Sale at The Compound, Bexhill Road. Photo: supplied