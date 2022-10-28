Edit Account-Sign Out
BBC Question Time to be broadcast from Horsham next week

Horsham is to play host to BBC Question Time next week.

By Sarah Page
4 minutes ago
Updated 28th Oct 2022, 1:48pm

The political debate programme will be broadcast from the town on Thursday (November 3).

Earlier this year the BBC urged anyone who wanted to take part to get in touch.

Now organisers will contact applicants next Monday (October 31), or Tuesday or Wednesday before the programme if they have been chosen to be part of the audience.

BBC Question Time host Fiona Bruce (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Audiences are asked to come up with two questions to be considered for the programme, hosted by Fiona Bruce.

