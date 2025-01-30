Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A ​beloved Littlehampton event will not take place in 2025.

The 15th annual Littlehampton Charity Pancake Olympics were enjoyed on February 10, 2024, with crowds gathered in High Street to cheer on the brave teams.

However, Littlehampton Town Council has confirmed there will be no Pancake Olympics in 2025.

A spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, we are not going ahead with Pancake Olympics this year.”

The annual Littlehampton Charity Pancake Olympics has been a popular event for years

The Gazette is awaiting a response to a request for a further explanation of the reasons.

The event us been popular over the years, with teams taking part in Olympic-inspired disciplines to win money for charity.

Alongside traditional pancake flipping, pancake discus involved throwing a pancake on to the centre of a target to collect high points and the relay saw challengers walk from one end of the arena to the other and flip their pancake into a teammate’s pan, then the teammate walking back to the start to flip their pancake over their shoulder and into a basketball hoop.

Among those taking part in 2024 were Littlehampton Baptist Church, Oak Grove College, Littlehampton Players Operatic Society, Littlehampton Sea Cadets and Littlehampton Wave Life Saving Club.

Every year, hundreds of pounds have been raised by the teams.