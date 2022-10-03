'Bersted parks deserve recognition' says county councillor

Keir Greenway (Con), who represents Bersted in the County Council said Bersted Park and Bersted Brooks deserve the same level of recognition as Hotham Park, Marine Park Gardens and the Old Rectory Gardens – all of which retained their Green Flag Award status earlier this year.

The Green Flag award scheme sets the international standard for park maintenance and management, and Mr Greenway has promised to urge Arun District Council to achieve the awards at both sites.

"(The parks provide) valuable open space for Bersted and the residents of greater Bognor Regis,” he said. "These parks are highly regarded by residents and so I am delighted that Arun District Council has agreed to allocate £320,000 to the Bersted Brooks. I believe this represents many opportunities to further enhance the Brooks and achieve a Green Flag Award.”

Cllr Greenway at Bersted Brooks off Rowan Way

Advertisement Hide Ad