Bexhill and Rye businesses get a share of £630k Covid grants

Rother District Council says it has worked with the business community to ensure 62 local companies so far have been able to access the grants.

The funding, distributed between November 2021 and January this year, has included almost £300,000 for rural businesses and close to £180,000 to help local firms help train and develop staff through discretionary grants established by the district council.

Nick and America Brewer, owners of Oastbrook Estate Vineyard near Robertsbridge, benefitted from a rural business grant from Rother District Council to help them recover from the effects of the Covid-19 Pandemic SUS-220203-163244001

Software company On Tap, based at the Old Cinema in Rye, has had a rural business grant designed to help rural companies remain viable and develop their business.

Director Jane Brook said: “We are beyond thrilled and are in planning mode with the next stage of our business development.”

Oastbrook Estate Vineyard, near Robertsbridge, also received a rural business grant.

Co-owner America Brewer said: “We and the team at Oastbrook are very grateful to receive this grant and the opportunity it offers to provide jobs and develop our business through improving out online presence and assisting with the marketing of our local on-site sales and activities at our cellar door.”

Jane Brook, Director of software company On Tap in Rye which benefitted from a rural business grant from Rother District Council to help it recover from the effects of the Covid-19 Pandemic SUS-220203-163223001

Co-owner Nick Brewer added: “The number of vineyards in Sussex has increased significantly in the last few years and the development of wine tourism has the potential to offer great opportunities for local employment and rural regeneration.”

Bow Ties Tearoom in Bexhill was given a grant to support staff training and development.

Alison Frost, who runs the Western Road business, said, “It’s enabled me to invest in my staff and enhance customer service. This will help Bow Ties weather the Covid storm”.

Alison Frost, who runs Bow Ties Tearoom in Bexhill, successfully applied to Rother District Council for a grant to support staff training and development and help the business recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. SUS-220203-163233001

Cllr Christine Bayliss from Rother District Councilsaid, “Local businesses have faced huge financial pressures as a result of the unprecedented disruption caused by Covid and two years of restrictions.

“The fact that we have been able to support so many businesses on the road to recovery in Rother since November is a real achievement and it’s great to see the difference it has made to local businesses like Oastbrook Estate Vineyard, On Tap and Bow Ties.

“As well as helping individual businesses, the financial support has helped to boost the local economy and support growth in job and skills, which is great for the district as a whole.”