Children can celebrate World Book Day in Hastings at Waterstones book shop

The store will be organising quizzes, colouring and a Gruffalo Hunt all day in the café and children’s section.
Come dressed as your favourite character and win some treats.
You can also discover the World Book Day stand, where many authors have come together to write books for just £1 There are plenty to choose from and something to suit every age up to young adult.
World Book Day changes lives through a love of books and shared reading. Its mission is to promote reading for pleasure, offering every child and young person the opportunity to have a book of their own
More resources and fun things to explore can be found on the World Book Day website at www.worldbookday.com.
Is your child dressing up for World Book Day. If so we would to see and feature your photos. mail them to [email protected]