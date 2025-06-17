Bexhill celebrates Sussex Day

Sussex Day Bexhill

The spirit of Sussex was on full display on Monday June 16 as Bexhill Beach Garden hosted a vibrant community celebration to mark Sussex Day 2025.

The event brought together local residents, dignitaries, and visitors in a joyful tribute to the county’s rich heritage, natural beauty, and enduring sense of community.

Set against the stunning backdrop of the English Channel, the inclusive garden provided the perfect venue for festivities.

The highlight of the morning was the official reading of the Sussex Day Charter by Paul Lendon, Sussex Day Champion and former Mayor of Bexhill. His moving words reflected the pride, resilience, and shared values that define the people of Sussex.

“Sussex is more than a place—it’s a spirit,” said Mr Lendon. “It’s found in our coastlines, our downs, our communities—and most of all, in the people who give so much back to this county we love.”

Cllr Abul Azad, Vice-Chairman of East Sussex County Council trustee of community Supporters said: “Today’s Sussex Day celebration truly captured the essence of what makes our county special. Bexhill Beach Garden is a shining example of what can be achieved when a community comes together—and today we saw just how powerful that spirit can be.”

The event also offered visitors a chance to explore the features of the award-nominated garden, which was designed to be accessible to all with boardwalks, sensory planting, and peaceful seating areas.

Lynn Langlands, trustee and co-organiser of the event.

“Bexhill Beach Garden was built by the community, for the community—so there could be no better place to celebrate Sussex Day. We’re incredibly proud of what this space has become and of everyone who helped make today such a success.”