Bexhill Classic Car Show in pictures

Organisers Bexhill 100 were delighted by the high number of vehicles taking part and the large crowd that came along to view them.

Chris Speck, from Bexhill 100, said: “From the feed back from the vehicle owners and public it was one of our best shows ever.

"With nearly 500 vehicles on display and well over 50 food and trade stands; entertainment from the Bexhill Lions; cream teas and Bexhill radio playing tunes and with Chelsey Shan Brown singing live – it was fantastic .

“We would like to thank all the marshals and helpers who have been working hard over the past couple of days . and the show committee who make this show such a success.

"We have been putting this show on since 2005 and it has gone from strength to strength, raising over £115,000 for local charities and good causes .

“It has been a very busy year for the club arranging different events throughout the year, commemorating 120 years from when the first motor race took place in Britain in 1902.

“A special thanks to our sponsors Maltbys ,Box Broadband , Yeomans Hyundai and Peugeot and Parker Building supplies

“The charities to benefit from this years show are Bexhill Heritage, The Golden Marigold, Eastbourne Lifeboat and Children with Cancer.”

Pictures by Jeff Penfold.

