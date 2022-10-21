Bexhill Foodbank is now offering financial advice to its clients for the first time
Letter from: Michelle Pannell, Bexhill Foodbank project manager
Bexhill Foodbank has begun offering financial advice to its clients for the first time.
In a two-year partnership with Citizens Advice 1066, a financial capability advisor will now be available at the open sessions at both Bexhill and Battle foodbanks.
Most Popular
The advisor – who is employed by Citizens Advice 1066 via a grant from the Trussell Trust – will help foodbank clients maximise their income so that they no longer need to rely on the foodbank.
The advisor will be based at the Bexhill Foodbank on Tuesdays from 1-3pm and Thursdays from 10am-noon, and at the Battle Foodbank on Wednesdays from 1-3pm.
Have you read....: 'It's heartbreaking' - Foodbank volunteer reveals Bexhill pensioners are living off left-over supermarket sandwiches due to cost of living crisis
The advisor will work with our clients to ensure they receive the maximum income they are entitled to. This could be through a benefits check, debt consolidation, grants, or other avenues open to Citizens Advice. At Bexhill Foodbank we are passionate that no person should need to use a foodbank in the UK and as such we are working towards an end to the need for foodbanks. This advice partnership is a positive step in the right direction, to help our clients access relevant help that can help them to move on from needing food parcels.
For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_Worldand like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK