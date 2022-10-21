The advisor – who is employed by Citizens Advice 1066 via a grant from the Trussell Trust – will help foodbank clients maximise their income so that they no longer need to rely on the foodbank.

The advisor will work with our clients to ensure they receive the maximum income they are entitled to. This could be through a benefits check, debt consolidation, grants, or other avenues open to Citizens Advice. At Bexhill Foodbank we are passionate that no person should need to use a foodbank in the UK and as such we are working towards an end to the need for foodbanks. This advice partnership is a positive step in the right direction, to help our clients access relevant help that can help them to move on from needing food parcels.