'It's heartbreaking' - Foodbank volunteer reveals Bexhill pensioners are living off left-over supermarket sandwiches due to cost of living crisis

The Marketplace, held on Tuesday at Freedom Church in Bexhill, is a community larder that provides food for those who are struggling.

A volunteer has revealed how demand has doubled in the past month with many pensioners unable to cover their costs due to the crisis. She told how some are living off left-over supermarket sandwiches as they cannot afford to cook.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dawn Penney, 62, said: "I volunteer at our church where we hold a market place and foodbank. This week I was giving out vegetables and some pensioners declined them because they could not afford to cook them.

Dawn Penney with her guide dog Mr Miller in Sidley, Bexhill. Also pictured is Louie.

"Most are now living off sandwiches that the supermarkets have left over which are only good for that day. They grab things that don’t take time to cook due to the cost of energy, choosing sandwiches that are almost out of date.

“We rely on donations from the public and supermarkets to send us their leftovers or items that are almost out of date. The £2 we charge buys items for the following week.

"The amount of people using the foodbank in the last month has doubled. Our numbers have crept up each week from 20 to 50 plus a week. We offer help and support for budgeting and debt advice. Over the last 6 weeks the elderly make up 75 per cent.

"After the food shop we have a cafe where we serve coffee, tea, cakes, and biscuits which is a space for socialising. We hear how some of them can only afford two meals a week due to the hike in energy bills. I have listened to people who just can’t cope with life anymore, with the worry of the upcoming winter too much to bear.

Dawn Penney, 62, volunteers at Freedom Church foodbank. She has revealed the dire situation that many elderly and disadvantaged people have found themselves in due to the cost of living crisis.

"The government needs to open their hearts and minds and dig deeper. This is just wrong on every level. The public are struggling to donate so we are getting less and less and yet more and more people are relying on us.

"We need a boost from the government, if not money then food vouchers, and gas and electricity vouchers.

“I know from my own situation how tough things are right now. I am registered blind and live alone, and my bills have gone from £75 a month to £150 per month. My food allowance has been cut from £200 to £75 per month.

"What are the elderly and the disadvantaged going to do later in the year when they need to warm their homes? The elderly have nothing left and the truth is they now have more going out than coming in. I have tried to desensitise myself but I just can’t. This is reality and it’s heartbreaking.

"We are asking for any businesses out there who could help us feed our ageing community to get in touch. The poor are getting poorer, and some are losing weight rapidly.

"So, please, if you can help in any way we would be eternally grateful.”

For more information on how to support Freedom Church, or to find out how you can attend the Marketplace, please visit their website.