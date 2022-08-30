Bexhill GP surgery 'merger' plans raise concerns

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NHS Sussex is currently asking residents who use both Old Town Surgery, in De La Warr Road, and Little Common Surgery, in Cooden Sea Road, their views on the proposals.

But residents Paul Burns said he will have to travel further to see his GP.

He said: “It appears there are plans to merge the Old Town Surgery with its sister surgery in Little Common and move to a new site, Rosewood Park, further west that the existing Little Common Surgery.“This means the proposed new surgery would be over four miles away from me rather than the current 1.3 miles.“Bexhill needs additional surgeries. It does not need to close one that serves a distinct and immediate area.”

A spokesperson for NHS Sussex said: “Little Common and Old Town surgeries are both surgery sites of one practice - so this is not a merger of practices.

“The GPs and practice staff have been working hard to expand their existing facilities to provide improved benefits and access for their patients.

"Rother District Council is now planning to build a new medical facility for the practices, which will provide enough space to continue their current work, but also to expand the services they offer to patients.

"The new site, which is planned as part of the Rosewood Park development in Barnhorn Road, will provide more consulting rooms and parking spaces, as well as disabled access, and more.

"The Old Town surgery site will continue to operate so patients that regularly use this surgery will be able to continue to do so, even after the new site opens.

"The Little Common site will remain open for a time, until the new site is fully operational, after which this will be reviewed. The proposed new site is less than a mile from the existing Little Common site.

"The surgeries have contacted all registered patients to ask them to take part in a survey to find out their views on the proposals and what changes and improvements they would like to see as part of the new surgery site at Rosewood Park, including their thoughts on transport and sustainability.