Campaigners fighting to keep Bexhill main post office open say they have scored a victory after it was announced it will stay open.

In November 2024 Post Office Ltd said it was considering closing 115 directly-run Post Office branches, including the branch in Devonshire Square.

Bexhill MP Dr Kieran Mullan launched a petition against the proposals, which was signed by almost 4,200 people.

Post Office Ltd confirmed its decision to keep the Devonshire Road branch in its current location in a letter to customers, dated May 28.

Bexhill Post Office

The letter by Martin Edwards, the company’s transformation delivery director, said: “The branch will soon be operated by an independent franchise retail partner, ZCO Ltd (ZCO), from the current premises, offering the same wide range of services, and extended opening on Tuesday mornings. We are finalising our plans, and we anticipate this change will happen by September 2025.

“Over 99 per cent of the Post Office network is already successfully operated via franchise and run by carefully selected retail partners. We are confident this will create a long-term, sustainable future for post offices in communities across the UK, including the Bexhill branch.

“We will display posters in the branch to inform customers and provide a further update in branch to confirm the date of this change.”

Cllr Abul Azad, vice-chairman of East Sussex County Council and councillor for Bexhill North division, said: “This is truly fantastic news for Bexhill. The Post Office is not just a place to send letters and parcels, it’s a critical service hub, particularly for our elderly residents and those without digital access.

Cllr Abul Azad at Bexhill Post Office

“I’m incredibly proud of the efforts made by the community, campaigners, and local businesses who stood united. Your voices were heard, and together we have safeguarded a vital asset for our town centre. Let’s continue to support our Post Office and ensure its long-term future as part of a thriving Devonshire Square.”

He said news of a potential change late last year had ‘prompted an outpouring of support from across Bexhill, with hundreds of residents signing petitions and writing letters’, calling for the branch to be kept open.

Cllr Azad added: “Let’s keep up the momentum. This is a moment of celebration, but also a reminder of how important it is to back our local institutions. Please continue to support the Post Office and all the businesses that make Bexhill’s town centre vibrant and resilient.”