Bexhill man makes it into Guinness World Records

Aaron Skippings, a former Bexhill High School student, was part of a six-man team who achieved the record for the fastest standing skateboard speed downhill.

His team, called the Virgin Media Speed Demons, managed a spead of 84.954kmh (52.788mph), breaking the minimum record of 80kmh.

The Speed Demons were given three attempts to set the record and made it into the Guinness World Records.

The team, which attempted the challenge in Dalby Forest, Pickering, in Yorkshire on April 9, were made up of Aaron Skippings, Peter Dashwood-Connolly (UK), Jonathan Braun (UK), Jennifer Alina Schauerte (Germany), Alexander Ireton (UK) and Gael Desfontaines (France).

Aaron, 30, who now lives in the Cotswolds, said: “I started downhill skateboarding around 2009 when the British leg of the World Cup series took place on Beachy Head Road in Eastbourne. Seeing people flying down hills on skateboards at breakneck speeds got me instantly hooked and I took it up almost immediately.

“My dad raced motorbikes for many years and I grew up on the race track so I always knew I would take up something extreme eventually.

“This sport has given me the opportunity to be sponsored and travel to many different countries around the world competing on the World Cup tour and riding open mountain roads.

“I’ve also competed in the British nationals frequently placing high and finishing 2nd in the championships.

“Recently I was given the opportunity to take part in the new Virgin media broadband advert. Virgin wanted to incorporate a Guinness world record into the advert and give downhill skateboarding some much-needed exposure.

“There were six of us taking part to break the team speed record including the current fastest man on a skateboard, Pete Dashwood-Connolly, with an incredible 91.17mph.

“I myself have managed a personal best of 78.3mph both taking place at a speed focused event in Canada in 2017. For the team speed record four of us had to stay connected to each other and go down the hill as fast as possible over a set length piece of road.

“There was an old previous record of 49.7mph so we knew what we had to beat. We were given three attempts at breaking the record so we all got a go as a team.

“We broke the record in our first attempt at a speed of 52.78mph, which was a great feeling. It was an amazing experience getting to skateboard for TV and show people a little bit about the sport and what we do. Encouraging new people to take up this sport has always been a goal for me and I hope something like this is a step forward in the right direction.

“Seeing the advert air over the Imola Formula one weekend on Channel 4 was a dream and something I will never forget.”