Bexhill man tells of ‘Home for Ukraine’ frustration and calls on government to scrap visa requirement

Michael Sykes, 75, said he and a friend have been trying to get four Ukrainians to Bexhill but have been prevented from doing so by the government’s failure to issue visas.

One of the four has not been approved for a visa, according to Mr Sykes, and has been advised that there could be a 60 day wait for approval.

He has called on the British government to abandon the visa requirement.

Mr Sykes, a retired chartered accountant who has lived in Bexhill since 1975, said: “Four Ukrainians continue to be at risk in Kyiv. They are desperately waiting to come to Bexhill, but are prevented from travelling to the United Kingdom by our government’s failure to issue visas.

“Their welcome in Bexhill has been arranged for five weeks. Two of them are sponsored by myself and the other two by a friend of mine. They are in their twenties and thirties and their names are Viktoria, Ekaterina, Katya and Kateryna.

“They applied for visas at the end of March, and planned to travel together. Five weeks later, only three of them have received visas, so very reluctantly the two older ones have decided to come on ahead. The remaining two are ten years younger so feel vulnerable because they will be travelling without their older more experienced friends.

“Their optimism has been inspirational, but it gets harder for me to find words of encouragement for them. Our guests’ reactions more recently show increasing anxiety, despair and incomprehension. Sad emojis have become floods of tears.

“When, or if, they arrive here the ‘Bexhill Hub to support Ukraine’ has brought together local people and organisations who are doing their best to help those refugees who succeed in joining their hosts, but the Hub doesn’t have the power to bring desperate people here in the first place.

“My MP says ‘he is escalating her case’ and ‘will inform me when he has further information’. The reality of the scheme falls so far short of its lofty claims and glib ministerial statements. A WhatsApp message from one of the ladies said that she called the visa centre and was told that a visa can take up to 60 days.

“I am twice appalled and ashamed at: 1. at the long 60 day period quoted, and 2. that the most specific information available to me is indirectly via the Ukrainian person desperate to seek refuge, whereas the best I can get from UK government is an acknowledgement that ‘there are delays’ and from my MP is that he will ‘inform me when he has further information’.

“I would like our government to abandon the visa requirement. At the moment escape to safety in England is not permitted for Katya, and of course she would not expect her even younger friend to travel alone. Judging by our government’s past performance, and the delay of up to 60 days reportedly advised by the British Consulate, I do not expect any change over the coming weeks.

“I think the process is taking so long because of the government’s total failure to assess the situation, and design and implement appropriate processes.”

