New shop opens in Bexhill

Hi Sidley, spelt as ‘Hi Sidl£y’, opened in Ninfield Road, Sidley, on Saturday (May 14).

The store was opened by Cllr Abul Azad, county councillor for Bexhill North, alongside Rother councillors Sam Coleman, James Carroll, as well as Bexhill town councillors, Tony Carroll and Julie Norris.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shop, owned by Renju Varghese and Benoy Thomas, stocks a range of goods, from hardware to convenience foods, as well as some Indian and East Asian snacks and frozen goods.

The new shop in Sidley was opened last week

Community Supporters, based in Sidley, was also invited to last week’s store opening ceremony and charity representatives were presented with a cheque donation.

Cllr Coleman said: “This new shop joins Sidley’s eclectic mix of shops from long-standing businesses like the local greengrocers, butchers and historic pub through to more recent additions to the high street, including an environmentally conscious coffee shop, a tattoo parlour and a pharmacy.

“With Sidley boasting one of the few free public car parks in the Bexhill area and with the continued presence of bigger retailers like Lidl and Morrisons Daily, Sidley is becoming more and more popular as a stopping point for visitors passing through the village.”

Cllr Azad said: “It is great to see Sidley continuously developing and watching the growth of new businesses.

"Renju Varghese and Benoy Thomas have worked extremely hard in the last three months in order to open the shop. In the end their dreams ca.

"It was an honour to be considered to be invited to open the new convenience store. I am so pleased that my fellow councillors, many stakeholders and individuals were able to join me.