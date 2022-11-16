A pub in Bexhill has been named the ‘LocAle’ Pub of the Year for 2022.

Traffers Bar in Egerton Road was recognised by the Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA) for its offerings of local beers and ales.

The family-owned pub prides itself on its selection of guest ales from nearby breweries, with the furthest distance travelled usually up to 30 miles.

Its two guest beers on tap are regularly switched out to support other local businesses, alongside the permanent offering of Harveys, which also comes from Sussex.

Traffers Bar in Bexhill wins CAMRA's LocAle Pub of the Year 2022 South East Sussex. Ian and Jo Ayers pictured holding the award.

The cosy and traditional pub has been in the same family for generations – owners Ian and Jo Ayers have been in charge of the pub since 2019, when they took it over from Jo’s parents, whose parents before them owned it as a private club.

Speaking about the win, Ian said: "It’s always nice to be appreciated by the people who know what they’re talking about.

"[CAMRA] covers such a wide area, so to get something in Bexhill is great.

“We try to support local. The customers like it and we are proud of the Sussex area.

"We take great pride in our real ale.”

The LocAle initiative aims to promote pubs which stock locally brewed ale in response to growing consumer demand for quality local produce.

CAMRA branch-members gathered at the pub to sample the award-winning establishment’s beers and presented the owners with a framed certificate to commemorate the win.

