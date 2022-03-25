Bexhill watering hole voted Pub of the Year

The pub was also runner up in the Cider Pub of the Year category.

There was further good new for Bexhill, with the Albatross RAFA Club, on Bexhill seafront, being named Club of the Year by the local CAMRA branch.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robin Hill, who set up the pub with Martin Payne, said: “We are obviously over the moon with the result and the way it puts Bexhill firmly on the map as the premier ale and cider destination in the local area.”

SUS-190511-112715001

The award is timely as the Brickmakers is holding a Beer and Cider festival from Friday March 25 - Sunday March 27.

There will be 12 cask beers on offer as well as five ciders and a perry.

The pub is no stranger to awards. Last year it was awarded the Conversion to Pub Use Award in The Campaign for Real Ale’s prestigious Pub Design Awards.

The Brickmaker’s Alehouse occupies premises which at various times have been occupied as a shop, as a café, and as an office and showroom for a local brick manufacturer during the 1930’s - hence the name.

Martin Payne and Robin Hill from the Brickmakers SUS-220325-092430001

The Brickmakers will serve real ales served straight from the cask in their purpose-built ‘cool-room’ in the bar, which re-creates cellar temperature.

Have you read? New pub set to open in Hastings