Bexhill residents fear rural area will be ‘fully urbanised’ if developments go ahead

People living in Watermill Lane, Mayo Rise, Mayo Lane and Ninfield Road, recently met with Rother councillors, Bexhill MP, Huw Merriman and representatives from Gladman Developments Ltd to voice their concerns.

The company has put forward a number of proposals to build homes in the area, which include a scheme for up to 210 new houses on land off Fryatts Way, and plans for up to 80 new homes on land off watermill Lane.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Sam Coleman, far left, Cllr Julie Norris, second from right, and local campaigners SUS-221103-115903001

Residents said the developments would cover more than 90 per cent of the countryside located off both sides of Watermill Lane and through to the North Bexhill Access Road (NBAR).

Joyce Heward, of Mayo Rise, said: “Not only does this fully urbanise an area previously regarded as a much-desired green fringe and likely, damage the natural environment but it also adds impossible pressure to the infrastructure in this area, which is already failing with no places in schools, massive waiting lists for doctors and essential shops like pharmacies not available.

“Additionally, have services such as water, power, sewage etc got the capacity for this massive increase and demand?

“The recent storm demonstrated just how fragile these essential services are in this area. We acknowledge there is a housing crisis but overbuilding in one area is not the answer to the shortage as that creates just as much of a crisis to people’s lives, the environment and affects the infrastructure which could our future generation’s education and our health.”

Regarding the scheme to build up to 80 homes of Watermill Lane, residents said development could damage the narrow roads and pose a risk to pedestrians.

Debbie Shoesmith, speaking on behalf of both Watermill Lane and Mayo Lane residents, said at the current level of traffic there had been some very near misses involving children.

She said: “Do we have to wait for a serious accident and for someone to be killed before anyone recognises that these roads are unsuitable? It is irresponsible and dangerous to encourage their usage for these large new developments.

“We already have some of our more elderly residents scared to go out to get fresh air when it is busy, encouraging more traffic will make them prisoners in their own home.

“One of our residents arranged for a civil engineer to review the plans and the findings from the independent surveyor have been published in their objection letter and they clearly challenge the process and facts in the Gladman presentation.

“Our local Highways recognises that they are not roads that should be used for this 80-house development, let alone the second one they also want to use Watermill Lane for which is another 130 houses.”

Joyce added: “Driving large, heavy lorries on these lanes is in principle possible but as an ex-lorry driver I know no one considers the fact of how many weeks’ construction traffic and equipment would be on the lanes.

“We have been told to anticipate 40 to 50 houses being built in a year so that could mean huge construction traffic for years and therefore ongoing damage to the roads, as well as the foundations of current properties with heavy construction traffic and deep excavation to supply services.

“We are also very prone to low lying fog which adds to the accident risk. Developers encourage people to live here with descriptions such as ‘set in the lovely countryside close to the area’s beautiful beaches’ but in fact you are creating one large building site, destroying the ‘beautiful’ countryside and making getting to the beaches, along with essential shops and services impossible with congestion. Overbuilding destroys the character of a place and its setting.”

Residents asked Gladman to reconsider its proposed larger development off Watermill Lane.

Kate Innes, of Ninfield Road, said: “We have asked them to redraft their plans and take into consideration the current community as well as the new home owners so both sides can enjoy their environments.

“It would also preserve the well-established natural corridor that is home to endangered and protected species the ancient woodlands, and the mix of flora and fauna located here.

“It is a simple solution but with long and far-reaching benefits. It would reduce the development by 30 or 40 houses but as Gladman has put in an additional planning application for 80 that is not in the required number Rother District Council have proposed, it would be viable to remove 40 from this development and the council would still have more than they scheduled.”

Mr Merriman said: “I understand the residents’ very real concerns about the impact of traffic from these new housing sites off Watermill Lane. Given that the North Bexhill Access Road (NBAR), Haven Brook Avenue, was built to allow access to land for housing, I very much share the residents’ hope that the new housing will be accessed by car from the new road rather than the ancient sunken lane, Watermill Lane.