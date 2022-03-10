Call for action over derelict St Leonards ‘eyesore’ bungalow

Cllr Phil Scott, borough councillor for Wishing Tree ward, said the site in Ironlatch Avenue was a fire risk and attracting anti-social behaviour.

He said the land at the back of the disused property had planning consent via the Secretary of State for a development consisting of eight houses.

Cllr Scott said: “The bungalow was to be demolished and an access road put through to the proposed development.

“The developer clearly started but never finished and the result is that this property has stood like this for some years.

“Young people are gaining access and creating a nuisance with anti-social behaviour and with the potential for fire setting.

“Recently we had Storm Eunice and part of the front of the building gable end has come down in the storm.

“There have been a number of complaints from residents in Ironlatch Avenue about young people from the local schools gaining access. I have requested that Hastings Borough Council building control inspect the building to determine whether it is structurally safe or not.

More news: Hastings bar shuts just 4 months after opening

“Clearly the blockwork and brickwork has come down at the front of the building and some works are required to be undertaken by the owners to ensure that the site is made both safe and secure.

“Ultimately if found to be safe it would be great to be able to be brought back into use as a family home, If found not to be safe then I would like to see it demolished as soon as possible as it is a total eyesore.”

1. Derelict bungalow 24 Ironlatch Avenue, St Leonards. SUS-221003-105025001 Photo Sales

2. Derelict bungalow 24 Ironlatch Avenue, St Leonards. SUS-221003-105041001 Photo Sales

3. Derelict bungalow 24 Ironlatch Avenue, St Leonards. SUS-221003-105056001 Photo Sales

4. Derelict bungalow 24 Ironlatch Avenue, St Leonards. SUS-221003-105110001 Photo Sales