Bexhill road remains closed three months after sinkhole
East Sussex County Council has apologised for the continued closure of a road in Bexhill, describing the repair process as ‘extremely complex’.
Colebrooke Road has been closed to traffic since a four-metre deep sinkhole opened on June 11.
The council has assured residents that the road will reopen ‘as soon as possible’, but warned that it may need to employ specialist contractors before repairs can be carried out.
An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “We apologise for the continued closure of Colebrooke Road and the disruption this is causing.
“We are continuing our investigations but unfortunately the situation is extremely complex and we may need to employ specialist contractors to scan and plot the void before repairs can be carried out.
“We cannot reopen the road until repairs are completed and it is safe to do so, but we aim to do this as soon as possible.”