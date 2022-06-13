Bexhill sinkhole: 'We’re really sorry to anyone impacted by our road closure'

Colebrooke Road was closed to traffic late on Saturday morning (June 11) after the sinkhole opened in the middle of it.The hole is believed to be up to four metres deep and a water pipe was reportedly leaking due to the collapse of the road.A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said firefighters attended the scene after receiving a call just before 11.45am.

One fire engine was sent to the road and the crew cordoned off the scene, ESFRS said."Highways were alerted and we left at 12.20pm after handing the incident over to them,” the spokesperson said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South East Water has now started urgent repairs to the road in Collington.

Sinkhole in Colebrooke Road, Bexhill. 13/6/22

The company said that no customers lost their water supply as a result of the sinkhole and pipe leak.

Ben Hewes, South East Water distribution manager, said: “We’re really sorry to anyone impacted by our road closure in Colebrooke Road, Bexhill.

“We were alerted to a hole in the road on Saturday afternoon (June 11) and found a leaking pipe.

“All customers in the area have their normal water supply and work to repair the road surface is ongoing.

Sinkhole in Colebrooke Road, Bexhill. 13/6/22

“We cannot say with certainty when the road will reopen but please be assured we will carry out the repairs as quickly and safely as possible.

“Customers can follow live updates of the repair by visiting our interactive map at: inyourarea.digdat.co.uk/southeastwater."

Sinkhole in Colebrooke Road, Bexhill. 13/6/22