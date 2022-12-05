Bexhill Santa Dash in pictures

Bexhill was hit by an invasion of Santas on Sunday as the annual Santa Dash event created a wave of red and white along the seafront.

The popular seasonal event, organised by Bexhill Lions saw people of all ages, and even dogs, dressing up in Santa suits to take part in 2k or 5k routes while raising funds for good causes.

Santas assembled at the De La Warr Pavilion before braving a chilly run along the promenade.

Event Organiser, Pam Edwards said: This fantastic fun filled event was a great way to get the whole family, friends, school groups, work colleagues and sports clubs in the festive spirit.”

Bexhill Lions have also organised a special grotto where children can come along and meet Father Christmas and his helpers. It will be at Wetherspoon's The Picture Playhouse in Western road on Saturday 10 and 17 December between 10am and 2pm. The visit is £5 per child which includes a gift, a lucky dip and the opportunity to make some seasonal crafts.

Andrew Clifton was there to take these pictures.

