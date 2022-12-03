View pictures of this years magical Westfield Christmas Lights

Westfield had its big Christmas lights switch-on on Friday and Frank Copper and and Alex Read were there to capture the atmosphere with these photos.

The village has become famous in the area for its elaborate and stunning light decorations which attract people from miles around and raise important funds for charity.

This year, proceeds from the lights are supporting two local charities Westfield based Veterans Growth and Charity for Kids, which serves Hastings and Rother.

Veterans Growth provides horticultural therapy to veterans facing mental health issues. It offers a relaxing green space where veterans can come to immerse themselves in nature and learn horticultural skills.

Charity for Kids was established in 2011 to provide help for disabled, sick and terminally ill children – and their families – across Hastings and Rother. It helps children and their families with specialised equipment that is either not available via the health services or comes with very high costs, which is not always possible.

The lights were the idea of 92-year-old resident Ken Munday, who has been organising them since 1975 and is still involved.

The lights can be viewed every evening from 6pm -9pm until December 31. Please give generously.

