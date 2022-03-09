New pub set to open in Hastings

A new pub will be opening its doors in Hastings town centre next month.

The Seadog will be situated in Station Road, close to Priory Meadow shopping centre and Hastings railway station and is expected to open in April,

It is based in the old Royal George, a Watneys pub once favoured by railway workers, that closed down years ago.

The building became The Priory, which closed in 2008, re-opened as Frank’s Front Room in 2012 and closed again in 2013. It re-opened a second time, in 2017, under its original name the Royal George, but then closed once more.

Work is currently being carried out on the building’s exterior and interior.

The new owners are promising ‘glorious beer, great food and a good craic (atmosphere)’.

Andrew Reid, who lives nearby, said: “It is fantastic that there will be a pub there again. This is exactly what we need in the town centre. I heard that they will be offering craft beers and locally brewed ales, which will be great.”

It continues an upsurge of new pubs and re-opening in Hastings and St Leonards. In recent years the town centre has seen the The Royal Albert re-opening and thriving and the opening a new micro pub - The Twelve Hundred Postcards, in Queens Road. Last week the Plough on the West Hill re-opened after being closed for nearly two years.

In St Leonards a new bar opened in Heist, in Norman Road, while the Norman Arms, opposite, which had been closed for years, is now successfully trading as The Piper.