Bexhill's new BMX race track and skatepark opens

The facility was built by Rother District Council, with financial support from Sport England, British Cycling and the Heart of Sidley.

An Opening Jam was held on Saturday to celebrate the launch of the free to use community facility, which featured demonstrations, open access sessions, music and competitions with prizes donated by The Source, Flip Skateboards, S&M American Bicycle Company, 7 ply and Black Pug.

At a ribbon-cutting ceremony Cllr Kathy Harmer, chair of Rother District Council, officially declared the new BMX and skatepark open.

Cllr Harmer was joined by the leader of Rother District Council, Cllr Doug Oliver, the lead council member for communities, culture, tourism, sport and leisure, Cllr Hazel Timpe, and councillors from Sidley and St Stephens wards, as well as members of the Bexhill Skatepark Action Group and JumpClub, the Bexhill BMX club.

Cllr Timpe said: “I am delighted this fabulous new community facility is now officially open.

“This incredible BMX and skate park gives our younger residents and visitors the chance to use one of the best facilities in the region.

“I hope the completion of this ambitious project will also open up opportunities for local children and young people to try new activities in an environment where they feel safe and supported.”

The park was constructed by Trinity Civil Engineering in conjunction with specialist BMX track designers Forte Trailscapes and skate park engineers Canvas Spaces.

The local skateboarding and BMX communities were also actively involved in the park’s design.

The skatepark features a mix of street and transition elements including quarterpipes, grind ledges and rails, and granite kerbs, and can be used by scooters, in-line skaters and BMX bikes as well as skateboards.

Luke Barningham, of the Bexhill Skatepark Action Group, said: “'It's been a long seven years of campaigning, but we couldn't be happier with our end result.”

The six-rider dirt BMX race track features tarmac berms, a modern start gate for race situations and a split second straight offering advanced riders the option of a more challenging ride.

The dirt jump park has an advanced pro-line for competent riders and other lines with a variety of jumps to challenge most riders.

In a statement, the Bexhill BMX Club said: “The new Bexhill Jump Park is such an amazing state-of-the-art BMX facility. There is a thriving local BMX scene and our aim is to help grow it.

“We’re here to help new beginners gain confidence. These modern facilities, supported by the club activities, will enable any local rider to reach their potential in this Olympic discipline.

“The riders and helpers at the newly named Bexhill Jump Park would like to thank the funders and local residents for their support.”

The BMX track and skatepark is floodlit until 9pm enabling the facility to be used in the evenings year-round.

The project has been funded through the council’s capital programme and Community Infrastructure Levy contributions along with significant grants from the Big Local through the Heart of Sidley, Sport England and British Cycling.

Money from BMX Club fundraisers and from other organisations, including Hastings Round Table and the Safer Rother Partnership, has also been contributed to the project.

Cllr Harmer cuts the ribbon at the opening ceremony

The opening event was held at the weekend

Cllr Harmer was joined by the leader of Rother District Council, Cllr Doug Oliver, the lead council member for Communities, Culture, Tourism, Sport and Leisure, Cllr Hazel Timpe, and councillors from Sidley and St. Stephens wards, as well as members of the Bexhill Skatepark Action Group and JumpClub, the Bexhill BMX club

BMX riders on the new track