Big car boot sale in Haywards Heath for 2023 Early May Bank Holiday

Cuckfield, Lindfield and Haywards Heath Rotary have organised a car boot sale for the Early May Bank Holiday.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 13th Apr 2023, 12:19 BST

The event takes place at Victoria Park, South Road, Haywards Heath, on Monday, May 1.

Seller entry is from 7.30am with the event starting at 8am and finishing at 1pm.

Proceeds from the car boot sale will be in aid of Rotary Charities. The event will have a cafe with food and coffee available.

Cuckfield Lindfield & Haywards Heath Rotary's car boot sale is at Victoria Park, South Road, Haywards Heath, on Monday, May 1Cuckfield Lindfield & Haywards Heath Rotary's car boot sale is at Victoria Park, South Road, Haywards Heath, on Monday, May 1
People can book a pitch at www.rotary-ribi.org/clubs/homepage.php?ClubID=1455. Alternatively people can call 01444 452126 for enquiries and bookings.

Pre-paid prices up to April 28 are £10 for cars and £15 for vans. Prices on the day will be £12 for cars and £20 for vans by cash or by card reader (cash only at Mansell McTaggart, Estate Agents, 7 Muster Green, Haywards Heath).

Related topics:Haywards HeathCuckfieldLindfieldVictoria Park