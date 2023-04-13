Cuckfield, Lindfield and Haywards Heath Rotary have organised a car boot sale for the Early May Bank Holiday.

The event takes place at Victoria Park, South Road, Haywards Heath, on Monday, May 1.

Seller entry is from 7.30am with the event starting at 8am and finishing at 1pm.

Proceeds from the car boot sale will be in aid of Rotary Charities. The event will have a cafe with food and coffee available.

People can book a pitch at www.rotary-ribi.org/clubs/homepage.php?ClubID=1455. Alternatively people can call 01444 452126 for enquiries and bookings.

Pre-paid prices up to April 28 are £10 for cars and £15 for vans. Prices on the day will be £12 for cars and £20 for vans by cash or by card reader (cash only at Mansell McTaggart, Estate Agents, 7 Muster Green, Haywards Heath).