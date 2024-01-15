Big hearted Hastings pub now offering free hot drinks for people struggling to stay warm

The North Star pub in Hastings is providing a lifeline for elderly and vulnerable people who are struggling to heat their hoimes.

The pub, which is just off Bohemia Road, invited people in to get warm last week with no obligation to buy anything, saying they could bring a flask or teabag.

Since then they have been inundated with offers of tea, coffee and biscuits so they are offering free hot drinks.

And with temperatures struggling to get above freezing for much of this week, it could prove crucial for some who are finding it hard.

Landlord Grant Hayes explained: “I was aware of some people locally who couldn’t afford to put on their heating and keep warm. There are a number of elderly and vulnerable people in this area.

"We have been inundated with offers from people of tea, coffee sugar and biscuits and are now offering free hot drinks to those who want to come in and get warm. There is no obligation to buy anything,

“I don’t want anything back from it. I just want to offer people a safe place where they can stay warm."

Grant has said that he was taken aback by how the gesture was shared on social media. He said: “I have had people who live in the area but don’t use the pub, because they did not know what it was like, coming in and saying they will visit us again.”

People needing to keep warm can pass the time by watching sport on the pub’s television. or sit in a quiet corner and play some of the many games the pub has on offer.

1 . North Star pub in St Leonards. Landlord Grant Hayes. North Star pub in St Leonards. Landlord Grant Hayes. Photo: Staff

2 . North Star pub in St Leonards. North Star pub in St Leonards. Photo: Staff

3 . North Star pub in St Leonards. North Star pub in St Leonards. Photo: Staff

4 . North Star pub in St Leonards. Landlord Grant Hayes. North Star pub in St Leonards. Landlord Grant Hayes. Photo: Staff