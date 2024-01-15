Hastings lifeboat and helicopter involved in rescue from beneath Fairlight cliffs

Hastings Inshore lifeboat launched on Saturday afternoon to reach a person who had injured themselves under the cliffs at Fairlight.

The volunteer crew of four were quickly on the scene after being guided to the position by the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service.

The helmsman managed to manoeuvre the lifeboat between the rocks as close to the casualty as they could get and two crew members went ashore to assist a Secamb paramedic who was on the scene treating the the patient for a suspected leg fracture.

The casualty was secured in a stretcher and safely extricated back to the lifeboat station at the Stade, where an ambulance was waiting to carry on with further treatment.

An RNLI spokesperson said: It was great teamwork by all the emergency services, including the Air Ambulance, Secamb and Hastings Coastguard.”

Pictures taken by lifeboat crew members.

1 . Hastings rescue Hastings rescue Photo: supplied

2 . Hastings rescue Hastings rescue Photo: supplied