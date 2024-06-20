Big musical show to support Sussex children's charity

Parents Matt and Rachel Cowling decided they wanted to raise money for people with Diabetes after their son Ben was diagnosed with the condition aged just seven.

So, in 2015 they staged what they thought would be a one-off charity concert at Chequers Mead, East Grinstead.

Nine years later, they are still singing with colleagues now known as The Jumbo Ensemble - and in September they will be staging their latest musical concert called “ The Show That Goes Like This”.

This time, it will be for Chailey Heritage Foundation - a charity supporting children and young people with complex disabilities across the south east - and it will be performed at its Dream Centre in Chailey.

For Matt and Rachel, there is a special reason to support Chailey Heritage Foundation. Matt said: "We have friends from Uckfield whose daughter Felicity comes to Chailey, and we have come to understand how special Chailey Heritage really is.

"We realise how much support the charity has provided Felicity and her family. Nothing is too much for people who work at Chailey Heritage. Impossible is a word that does not exist there."

The target is to raise £10,000, and the couple are urging people to book their tickets now for the three concerts in September.

Matt says it will be very special.

"The first concert back in 2015 was a small live band performing, and it was in aid of the JDRF, which funds world class research to treat, prevent and cure Type 1 diabetes. We have done other concerts for that charity and last year we decided to support CHF for the first time after speaking to Felicity’s family.

"We will be performing in The Dream Centre once again, and it is a truly magical venue raising money for a truly magical cause. There will be a 14-piece band, choir, professional musicians and singers, gifted amateurs and those who just love to sing. It will be very special. Some of the people taking part had never met before so it's a journey we are all going on, and one which is particularly enjoyable."

One highlight will be a Makaton performance from students and their support teams at Chailey, projected on the big screen in the Dream Centre.

The chosen song will be the great 'Can't help Falling in Love' from the show, All Shook Up and originally sung by Elvis Presley. There will be songs from our favourite musicals, including Mamma Mia, Phantom of the Opera and Les Misérables.

Matt said: "It will be a night, or afternoon, to remember. Please come along to support us, and help Chailey Heritage Foundation. James Honess is the Musical Director, and he is just great. It will be really special to have a choir performing as part of our show for the very first time."

There will be two evening shows on the 13th and 14th September as well as a more relaxed matinee on the 14th September.

You can book tickets for the shows here

Have you read? Shopkeeper bans thieving Sussex seagull

Have you read? In pictures: Take a look inside this Sussex seaside house for sale which has a unique frontage

1 . Charity concert Charity concertPhoto: supplied

2 . Charity concert Charity concertPhoto: supplied

3 . Charity concert Charity concertPhoto: supplied