Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding

Billingshurst care home rated 'Good' after first inspection

A Billingshurst care home has been rated ‘Good’ by health regulators following its first inspection.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 31st May 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 12:01 BST
Staff at Derwent Lodge care home in Billingshurst celebrate after the home was rated 'Good' by the Care Quality CommissionStaff at Derwent Lodge care home in Billingshurst celebrate after the home was rated 'Good' by the Care Quality Commission
Staff at Derwent Lodge care home in Billingshurst celebrate after the home was rated 'Good' by the Care Quality Commission

Derwent Lodge in West Street, Billingshurst, provides nursing care and accommodation for older people, some of whom are living with dementia.

Rating the care home ‘Good’, an inspector from the Care Quality Commission noted in a report just out: “People were happy with the care they received, felt relaxed with staff and told us they were treated with kindness.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"They said they felt safe, were well supported and there were enough staff to care for them.”

Most Popular

Have you read? Sussex village pub outlines plans for new houses within its grounds

Waitrose shoppers’ dismay over empty supermarket shelves across West Sussex

Police cordon off part of Horsham town centre: 13 arrested

The report stated that ‘Individual person-centred care plans had been developed, enabling staff to support people in a personalised way that was specific to their needs and preferences, including any individual religious beliefs. These included people's choices around what they enjoyed doing during the day and their preferences around clothes and personal care.’

Derwent Lodge is run by Silverlake Care.

Related topics:BillingshurstWest StreetSussexWaitrose