A Billingshurst care home has been rated ‘Good’ by health regulators following its first inspection.

Staff at Derwent Lodge care home in Billingshurst celebrate after the home was rated 'Good' by the Care Quality Commission

Derwent Lodge in West Street, Billingshurst, provides nursing care and accommodation for older people, some of whom are living with dementia.

Rating the care home ‘Good’, an inspector from the Care Quality Commission noted in a report just out: “People were happy with the care they received, felt relaxed with staff and told us they were treated with kindness.

"They said they felt safe, were well supported and there were enough staff to care for them.”

The report stated that ‘Individual person-centred care plans had been developed, enabling staff to support people in a personalised way that was specific to their needs and preferences, including any individual religious beliefs. These included people's choices around what they enjoyed doing during the day and their preferences around clothes and personal care.’