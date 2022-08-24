Billingshurst man's bid to save pet cat whose owner died in A24 crash

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Foster has been caring for pet puss Pablo after her owner Callum Chapman – Stephen’s best friend – was killed in December 2020.

But this week the much-loved pet became suddenly unwell with a womb infection and had to be rushed to the vets.

"After Callum’s death, Pablo became even more special to me as she was his pride and joy,” said Stephen.

Callum with Pablo and Stephen with Tarmac

“Every time I cuddle up to her and see her, I think of Cal.”

Callum first got Pablo as a kitten soon after he and Stephen began sharing a house together in Billingshurst.

Little Pablo has now had to undergo two life-saving operations. The cost of the first alone was nearly £2,500.

Stephen has set up a special fundraiser to help meet the fees.

Pet puss Pablo ... a fundraiser has been launched

"She is just five years old and I couldn’t bear to lose her, especially with the connection to Callum, but I also don't have the money the vets have asked for,” said Stephen, who suffers from ME.

He added: “She’s all I have left of him, besides memories, and it would break me to lose her.”

He said Callum, who was just 24 when he died, spent his happiest moments at home in Billingshurst with Pablo.

Stephen himself has another cat – a black-coloured nine-year-old called Tarmac.

“She and Pablo are inseparable,” he said.