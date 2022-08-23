Edit Account-Sign Out
New shop opens in Horsham

A new shop has opened in Horsham.

By Sarah Page
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 1:47 pm

The household goods shop – called Onkaar Pandora Box in Crawley Road, Roffey – opened this week.

The shop prides itself on being an ‘all in one shop.’ stating: ‘We sell almost everything.’

The shop first announced plans to open in Horsham back in February when a spokesman for the retailer said: “Our aim is to save customers time and money by being convenient as a one stop shop.

“We sell hardware, DIY, stationery, toys, household plastic – whether this is for your kitchen, storage or office – all cleaning products, seasonal lines like Christmas, Easter, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day etc.”

The store also stocks wool, haberdashery, carpets and rugs, gardening equipment, partyware, kitchenware, stationery, electrical items – and more.

It is the second shop to open in Crawley Road this year.