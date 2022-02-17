Bin strikes in Hastings and Rother? ‘Constructive’ talks in pay dispute

The industrial action - if it goes ahead - is likely to start half way through March. Residents have been warned they could face weeks of uncollected bins and rubbish piled up in the streets. GMB leaders said the ballot was called after Biffa, which runs the refuse contracts for the two councils, ended negotiations with the union. They said Biffa’s management told GMB representatives there would be no improvement to the company’s 1.75% pay offer - and if they did not accept the offer, to “go ahead and have your strike”.

However, Biffa and GMB representatives held talks yesterday (February 16), raising the prospect of a breakthrough in the pay dispute. A spokesperson for Biffa described the talks as “constructive discussions” and said they will be “communicating further with the workforce in due course.”

File: Black rubbish bin Hastings Borough Council. SUS-220202-082950001

Frank Macklin, GMB Regional Organiser, said: “The ballots started on Friday (February 11). It finishes on February 25. We are in talks with the company and both parties are looking to find a resolution that will suit everybody.” He declined to say whether Biffa have offered more money, or comment on the likelihood of strikes going ahead. Two weeks ago, the union said there was “almost certainly going to be strike action” in the Hastings and Rother areas.

The joint waste partnership which manages the waste contract with Biffa, on behalf of Hastings Borough Council and Rother District Council, said residents “should continue presenting their bins as normal”. Averil Price, lead director for the council waste partnership, added: “Biffa are in active and ongoing negotiations with the GMB union and remain committed to reaching a solution as quickly as possible.”

Speaking before the ballots began, Frank Macklin said: “With inflation running at around 5.4%, why would Biffa feel that a measly 1.75% pay offer would satisfy GMB members right now? All across the country, GMB waste and recycling operatives and loaders are recognising their own true value for the role they play in keeping our homes, streets and towns free of rubbish. All they are asking for is an end to in-work poverty pay and a decent pay rise above the increasing cost of living.”

File: Rubbish bins Hastings Borough Council. SUS-220202-083107001

Gary Palmer, GMB regional organiser, said at the time: “Our members want a decent pay rise. Street operatives and waste and recycling loaders need to move up to £11.50 per hour, the company’s 3.5 and 7.5 ton drivers need a similar pay rise that then maintains the skill differentials in their role, and HGV drivers, given market forces at this time, should move to £16 per hour,” he said. “As always, the GMB union remain ready to get back around the table if called, but our members are telling us that enough is enough. If management do want to recommence talks, it must be for serious offers and negotiations only, otherwise similar to what we saw in Brighton and Eastbourne, Hastings and Rother will see bins uncollected, and streets not kept clean for some weeks from mid-March.”

Last October, Brighton saw weeks of waste piled up in its streets during a bin strike before an agreement was reached between the GMB union and council officers. Strike action by refuse truck drivers in Eastbourne ended last month after union members accepted a new pay offer from council leaders. Eastbourne Borough Council said drivers would receive a pay increase of between 5% and 15% depending on their salary.