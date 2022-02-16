What is the most expensive road in Hastings and St Leonards?

They soared by 90% from January 2012 to January 2022 - the seventh highest increase in prices across the whole of the UK, according to recent data from Rightmove.

But what roads in the town have become the most expensive? According to house price analysis by estate agent Nested, the road with the highest average sold price per property in 2021 was Cobourg Place, a narrow street off Croft Road in Hastings Old Town, that climbs up to the West Hill. The average there was a staggering £977,500 - over four times the average Hastings house price of £230,000, which itself saw yearly growth of more than 22%.

The sun setting behind Hastings pier.

The second highest was Belmont Road, near the East Hill in Hastings, at £860,000, and third was Maze Hill Terrace in St Leonards at £748,000. Joint fourth were Undercliff, near St Leonards seafront, and Ebenezer Road, in Hastings Old Town, at £725,000, and next on the list was The Croft, also in the Old Town, at £690,000.

Nested also ranked the roads with the highest total sum of property sold in 2021. Number one on the list was Old London Road, which rises from Hastings seafront and out of town towards Rye, at £10.4m. Second and third were Elphinstone Road with £5.5m and St Helen’s Road with £5.2m.

Dan Burrell, area partner at Nested, Hastings, said: “Hastings and St Leonards still offers a huge range of under modernised Georgian and Victorian homes ripe for development. Buyers from all over the UK see the opportunity to find these gems and restore or modernise them, whilst also living in the idyllic surroundings by the sea or in the Old Town.

