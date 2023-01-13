A cold snap in Sussex? National Highways’ gritters preparing for next icy blast

National Highways’ gritters will be back on UK roads in the coming days to prepare for the next period of cold weather.

Temperatures are set to plummet below zero in Sussex from Monday, January 16, according to the Met Office.

National Highways is urging motorists to give gritters plenty of space and time on the road and watch out for the latest weather forecasts. Drivers are also advised to carry out regular vehicle checks.

Darren Clark, severe weather resilience manager at National Highways, said: “While gritters travel up to 50mph when spreading road users need to be aware of the road and traffic ahead of them. We have had an incident this winter where the rear of a gritter was hit.

Gritters will be back on UK roads in the coming days

“We ask all road users to give our staff time and space to do their job safely, and if you see our vehicles indicating to change lanes please do what you can to safely help us to do this.”

Met Office forecasters have predicted that showers from the north could fall as snow over the high ground in Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland at the weekend, with a mix of rain, hail, sleet and snow possible early next week. The Met Office said ice is likely to be an ongoing hazard from Sunday onwards.

Darren Clark said: “Not all roads will need treating on any given day. Gritters may need to go out in some regions if road temperatures fall below +1 degrees C, and if there is a risk of frost or ice forming, but not in other areas if conditions are not as cold. National Highways is committed to treating every road which needs to be treated – whenever it is needed. We are armed with the latest technology, forecasting intelligence and years of experience to help us make informed decisions about where and when we need to spread salt to help keep road users safe in even the most adverse weather conditions.

