Bishop of Chichester joined by councillors from across Sussex for Remembrance Day commemoration

The Bishop of Chichester, Dr Martin Warner joined Sussex councillors at the County Hall for a Remembrance Day commemoration.

In a statement on Twitter, West Sussex County Council wrote: “We will remember them: Staff and County Council Chairman Pete Bradbury were joined by the Bishop of Chichester, Dr Martin Warner, in at act of remembrance at County Hall this Armistice Day.

“A wreath was placed beside a memorial to those staff who died in the two World Wars.”

