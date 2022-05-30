Chance came into the care of Paws and Whiskers Sussex (P.A.W.S) eight months ago and has, so far, been unsuccessful in finding a home.

The two-year-old Chihuahua was born with a condition called microphthalmia, which means h e is completely blind due to his eyes not de veloping.

He also has a cleft lip which his foster carer said does not cause him any issues – though it can cause a negative reaction from other dogs as he looks like he has a ‘permanent snarl’.

P.A.W.S said Chance has possibly been spoilt in the past because of this, arriving into foster with severe guarding tenancies and ‘bad doggy manners’, which he has made ‘amazing’ progress with.

Despite his disabilities, Chance acts like ‘any other dog’ and needs to be treated as such.

Lucia Harvey, head of welfare and behaviour at P.A.W.S and Chance’s foster carer, said: "He's a special boy because he is, and always has been completely blind.

"However, this does not stop him doing, well, anything at all really, apart from the fact that he will need to be an on-lead dog or he will have zoomies directly into a wall… Not good!

“Chance adores every second of life and is a very enthusiastic boy.

“He will go for as many walks as you'd like to go on, but is satisfied with two half hour walks a day, unless it's raining, then he's happier playing indoor games like find the biscuit!”

Above all though, Chance’s favourite thing to do is cuddle, preferably on his human’s lap.

He also enjoys burrowing under blankets and quilts, and especially loves to sleep in his foster carer’s bed,

Lucia said: “He really feels the cold due to his super short coat so be prepared to share your bed – that is an absolute must, so if you want dogs off the furniture or beds, Chance is not for you.”

“This boy so needs his person, he deserves it but is constantly over-looked.

“He will love you fiercely and be by your side always.”

For more information about Chance, see his full adoption profile.

To find out more about Paws and Whiskers Sussex, visit its website.