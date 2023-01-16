Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Blue Monday: Eastbourne is one of happiest places in the UK, according to research

Eastbourne is one of the naturally happiest places in the UK, according to a research from last year.

By Jacob Panons
2 hours ago
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 11:18am

The data-led study from Beds Divans analysed more than 400 UK weather stations to find which area in the country is scientifically the happiest.

Based on the total number of sunlight hours an area has over the winter period, the study shows that Eastbourne is one of the naturally happiest places in the UK with the town seeing 222 hours of predicted sunlight last winter.

Hide Ad

Neil Wright, a sleep expert at Beds Divans, said: “Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) affects more than just your energy levels, it also affects your sleep and day-to-day life.

Most Popular
Eastbourne seafront
Hide Ad

People with SAD often feel excessively sleepy during the day and typically sleep longer than usual at night.

“Healthy sleep helps us balance our moods and regulate our emotions. Without healthy sleep, you’re more likely to struggle with feelings of depression and anxiety.

Hide Ad

“The change in daylight hours can result in people losing their routines. People may begin to sleep in which can affect how you function throughout the day and your sleep schedule.

“To keep in sync, you should stick to a routine and resume getting up early despite how dark it is. This will help you stay tired at normal times and overall give you a better night’s sleep.”

Hide Ad

The study also found that the South East is naturally the happiest region in the UK with eight cities/towns from the area receiving the most hours of natural sunlight.

Chichester came out on top with 232 predicted hours of sunlight, while Hastings was second with 227.

Hide Ad

READ THIS:

Moment car thief crashes stolen Range Rover at 120mph - with owner’s terrified dog trapped inside

Hide Ad

Birling Gap visitor centre closes and relocates after rockfall

PICTURES: Flooding hits Eastbourne

South EastNeil WrightChichester