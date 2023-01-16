Blue Monday: Eastbourne is one of happiest places in the UK, according to research

Eastbourne is one of the naturally happiest places in the UK, according to a research from last year.

The data-led study from Beds Divans analysed more than 400 UK weather stations to find which area in the country is scientifically the happiest.

Based on the total number of sunlight hours an area has over the winter period, the study shows that Eastbourne is one of the naturally happiest places in the UK with the town seeing 222 hours of predicted sunlight last winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Wright, a sleep expert at Beds Divans, said: “Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) affects more than just your energy levels, it also affects your sleep and day-to-day life.

Eastbourne seafront

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People with SAD often feel excessively sleepy during the day and typically sleep longer than usual at night.

“Healthy sleep helps us balance our moods and regulate our emotions. Without healthy sleep, you’re more likely to struggle with feelings of depression and anxiety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The change in daylight hours can result in people losing their routines. People may begin to sleep in which can affect how you function throughout the day and your sleep schedule.

“To keep in sync, you should stick to a routine and resume getting up early despite how dark it is. This will help you stay tired at normal times and overall give you a better night’s sleep.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The study also found that the South East is naturally the happiest region in the UK with eight cities/towns from the area receiving the most hours of natural sunlight.

Chichester came out on top with 232 predicted hours of sunlight, while Hastings was second with 227.

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ THIS: