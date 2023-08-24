The Bluebell Railway has welcomed the iconic Flying Scotsman to its tracks for the bank holiday weekend.

The engine is running non-stop return trains from Sheffield Park Station to East Grinstead Station on regular services, as well as special dining trains.

Unfortunately, the Bluebell Railway has announced that these services are now sold out. But tickets for other trains are still available so people can get on and off at stations to see Flying Scotsman as it passes.

There are also tickets available for a static event where the Flying Scotsman will be on display in light steam. Visit www.bluebell-railway.com.

The Bluebell Railway has welcomed the iconic Flying Scotsman to its tracks from August 23 to September 3. Photo: James Corben

Chairman Paul Churchman said: “We are delighted that Flying Scotsman will fly south to visit us from August 23 to September 3. An event like this creates a buzz of excitement for our hardworking employees and volunteers and we look forward to welcoming the thousands of ticket holders who are all keen to get close to arguably the most famous and iconic steam locomotive in the UK and probably the world.”

Footplate visits are also available during the static display event where people can see ‘the heart of the locomotive’ via the corridor tender and talk to locomotive crews.

The Bluebell Railway has warned that it will be busy at all stations while the Flying Scotsman is there.

A spokesperson for the railway said: “At 100 years old, this Giant still draws awe-struck crowds to the theatre of steam. There is something so special about this living iconic engine that has travelled the world, bankrupted owners, thrilled the masses and fulfilled its purpose as an express engine transporting its passengers at 80 mile an hour from London to Scotland and places in between.”

The engine is owned by the National Railway Museum who have the locomotive to the Bluebell Railway.