Blur drummer Dave Rowntree set to drum up support for hospice Cuckfield Cuckoo Fayre

The Labour Party said that Dave, who is Labour’s Parliamentary candidate for Mid Sussex, is set to give ‘lightning-fast five-minute drum lessons’ in exchange for a donation to St Peter and St James Hospice.

Dave said: “I’m pretty sure I can teach anyone to play a basic rock drum beat in five minutes. Worldwide success may take a little longer.”

He said: “I’m delighted to be raising money to help the fantastic work of St Peter and St James, who provide vital care to people with life-limiting illness in our community.”

Louise Wardle, head of fundraising, said: “We are delighted that Dave has chosen to fundraise for St Peter and St James Hospice, and hope that he and all who attend Cuckfield Fayre, have a wonderful day.”