Blur drummer Dave Rowntree set to drum up support for hospice Cuckfield Cuckoo Fayre

Dave Rowntree, the drummer for the band Blur, is set to appear at Cuckfield's Cuckoo Fayre on Monday, May 6.
The Labour Party said that Dave, who is Labour’s Parliamentary candidate for Mid Sussex, is set to give ‘lightning-fast five-minute drum lessons’ in exchange for a donation to St Peter and St James Hospice.

Dave said: “I’m pretty sure I can teach anyone to play a basic rock drum beat in five minutes. Worldwide success may take a little longer.”

British band Blur drummer Dave Rowntree performs during the music festival Les Vieilles Charrues in Carhaix-Plouguer, western France, on July 14, 2023. (Photo by DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images)British band Blur drummer Dave Rowntree performs during the music festival Les Vieilles Charrues in Carhaix-Plouguer, western France, on July 14, 2023. (Photo by DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images)
He said: “I’m delighted to be raising money to help the fantastic work of St Peter and St James, who provide vital care to people with life-limiting illness in our community.”

Louise Wardle, head of fundraising, said: “We are delighted that Dave has chosen to fundraise for St Peter and St James Hospice, and hope that he and all who attend Cuckfield Fayre, have a wonderful day.”

St Peter & St James Hospice offers compassionate care to adults facing a serious illness.

