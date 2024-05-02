The winners were announced at the Annual Town Meeting on Monday, April 29, with Haywards Heath town mayor Stephanie Inglesfield handing out awards.

These included the Mayor’s Special Award, which went to Roy Randal for the huge amount of volunteering he does for the Princess Royal Hospital and the town.

Councillor Inglesfield said: “It was my absolute honour to announce and present awards to these fantastic folk who make up our wonderful community. It was so great to see so many of you coming out to attend your town meeting. Thank you so much to every one of our winners for the difference you make to our town.”

Town Clerk Steve Trice said: “The Town Council has always valued the important role of our community and those who work so hard and go over above to help others.”

He said the awards idea was brought to the Town Council by Events and Community Officer Imogen Wilson and said the Environment and General Purposes Commitee agreed to launch them.

He said: “The Awards Scheme was developed by councillors with Imogen’s support – in particular our Town Mayor and Deputy Mayor. We were pleased to welcome the Mid Sussex Voluntary Action CEO Kate Rabone and Nicky Dodds from Clarion Futures who formed the judging panel with Town Mayor and Deputy Mayor.”

Mr Trice said: “We have a busy and vibrant community in Haywards Heath with many individuals, groups and organisations giving up their time freely and working so hard to provide opportunities, services for residents. Without this valued input to the town Haywards Heath would not be the place we know and love.”

The Volunteer of the Year award was won by members of the Kangaroos Learning Disability Charity. The council said Annie Lacey and Olly Challis have enthusiastically taken up their roles, calling them ‘exceptional volunteers’. The council said Sharon-Jane Davis, nominated by Judith Trappitt and Sarah Gammon, was a runner-up in this category for her hard work as a volunteer Girlguiding leader in Haywards Heath Town district.

The Sportsperson of the Year award went to Michael Wain with the council describing him as ‘an exceptional mentor and instructor of martial arts’. Steve Isherwood from Haywards Heath Town Football Club was also praised for his commitment to his club.

The Outstanding Young Person award went to Ben Wellen, who was nominated by councillor Sandy Ellis. The council said Ben won for his commitment in caring for the community and environment through his litter picking sessions. Thomas Cunningham Coleshill, who was nominated by Anna Sharkey, was runner-up for his volunteering and mentoring of young people.

Barbara Baldwin, nominated by Imogen Wilson, won the Outstanding Adult award for her dedication as chair of Mid Sussex Older People’s Council (MSOPC). Robbie Randall, who was nominated by Wendy Swinton-Eagle, Pippa Randall and Simon Flynn, gained merit for her work volunteering for many Haywards Heath groups.

The Business Award (Community Involvement) went to Nicola Bird of The Orchards shopping centre. She was nominated by Brenda Gulliver and Sarah Rolf for her tireless community work supporting local groups, charities and businesses. Thomas Burns, of the Co-op in Bolnore Village was the runner up for helping local clubs and charities.

1 . Haywards Heath Town Council Community Award

2 . Haywards Heath Town Council Community Awards Thomas Cunningham Coleshill

3 . Haywards Heath Town Council Community Awards Roy Randall