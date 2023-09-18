B&M opens in Eastbourne: Foodbank CEO calls for stronger social security system at opening event

The CEO of Eastbourne Foodbank called for a stronger social security system as he opened B&M in the town.

Foodbank CEO Howard Wardle officially opened the new B&M store and said he was pleased to hear the chain had worked with the Job Centre to recruit its staff.

He added: "Many members of the new staff team were previously out of work, so we are really pleased to hear this great new store has brought jobs to the town and those opportunities have helped boost employment rates in Eastbourne.

"We are currently calling for a stronger social security system because we know the current rates of Universal Credit are leaving people short.

"For people who are able to work, employment is very positive. This is an issue close to our hearts, as we work to end the need for foodbanks.”

1 . Eastbourne Foodbank CEO Howard Wardle (second from the right) opening B&M in the town Eastbourne Foodbank CEO Howard Wardle (second from the right) opening B&M in the town Photo: Eastbourne Foodbank

